This super little RTX 3060 Ti Black Friday rig is cheaper than any RTX 3060 PC

(opens in new tab) Yeyian Katana X10 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $849.99 at Newegg (save $550) (opens in new tab)

OK, here's one heck of a deal for an RTX 3060 Ti rig, fully $100 cheaper than the ABS Master PC below. Specs mirror the ABS rig, including that seductive RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The main difference is the 11th Gen rather than 12th Gen Intel CPU. But that's a fairly minor detail and not one you'd feel in game. $849 for a 3060 Ti rig remains one heck of a deal. Remember that you'll need to plug in the "ZIP11" promo code to get the final $100 off.

Remember when people were paying $1,500 for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card in summer 2021? Heck, it was only earlier this year people were still stumping up about a grand. Well, now you can get a whole 3060 Ti-based gaming PC with a decent Intel CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $849 thanks to Black Friday gaming PC deals (opens in new tab). Give it up for the Yeyian Katana X10, from Newegg.

Well, thanks to Black Friday and the fact that GPU prices have fallen off a cliff this year. For the record, the current cheapest RTX 3060 Ti stand alone card in our Black Friday deals is the MSI Ventus GeForce at $419.99. So, you're paying barely over $400 for the rest of this pre-built rig. Nice.

But what are you actually getting besides the all-important Nvidia graphics? This Newegg supplied and shipped PC is running an Intel Core i5 11400F CPU. It's a couple of generations old. But it still benefits from the very modern Rocket Lake core architecture that's only just behind the latest Raptor Lake chips for single-threaded performance per clock.

The RTX 3060 Ti is based on the power Nvidia GA104 GPU. (Image credit: Newegg)

The 11400F also packs fully six cores and peaks at 4.4GHz. In short, there's plenty of CPU grunt to keep up with the RTX 3060 Ti graphics. Elsewhere, there's 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 500GB NVMe SSD and a 650W 80+Gold power supply, all plugged into a B560 motherboard. Overall, the specs are pretty nicely balanced to deliver decent frames rates at an extremely competitive price.

What's more, it's built around a slick looking Yeyian Blade case with a nifty tempered glass side panel and plenty of RGB-enhanced fans. So it certainly doesn't look like a cheap-specced item.

Ok, it's not absolutely rammed with ports on the rear panel and, likewise, the internal expansion is relatively limited. But unless you're hoping to run the RAID arrays in parallel with a brace of high-end capture cards, the Yeyian Katana X10 almost certainly has your bases covered.

Just remember you'll need to plug in the "ZIP11" promo code at checkout to get the final $100 off.