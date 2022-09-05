This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is $750 off right now

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 45L | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 12700K | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD + 512GB NVMe SSD | $2,699.99 $1,949 at HP (save $750) (opens in new tab)

Not only does this one come with our favourite Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, you're also looking at a great, current-gen CPU. A single NVMe SSD would have been preferable to the SSD and HDD combo, but that's not a real downside, especially with this kind of saving.

It's an Omen, I say! No literally, it's an HP Omen—the HP Omen 45L Gaming Desktop to be exact. And it's a pretty fantastic gaming PC deal considering you're getting some top-of-the-line components for under $2,000. Not only does that include our favourite GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (opens in new tab), it also comes with a current gen, mid-range CPU: Intel's 12-core, 20-thread, Core i7 12700K.

The 'K' at the end there means it's unlocked, so this PC will suit anyone looking to dabble in a bit of overclocking. It comes with some great supporting components, too, and all for $1,949 (opens in new tab), at a massive saving of $750.

What's worth considering is that RTX 30-series graphics cards are on their way out, since Nvidia is set to reveal its 40-series cards soon. Still, a machine with an RTX 3080 is worth considering, just don't expect to make a profit when you switch up your GPU.

Of course the CPU and GPU combo are the stars of the show, but there are some other little gems hiding up in this machine. You get a good deal of storage, and although a couple of high capacity NVMe drives would have been more preferable than a 512GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, at least HP hasn't skimped on the SSD speeds.

This one comes with a WD Black, whose big sister sits atop our best NVMe SSD (opens in new tab) guide, so you can bet you're in safe hands when it comes to load times. There's even space for two more NVMe SSDs if you're thinking about one day expanding your storage capacity.

The RAM is the only thing that's a little lacking here, though 16GB of dual channel memory is more than enough for gaming in most instances. Besides, along with all that, you get the snazzy looking Omen case with glass side panel, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and even Bluetooth capability.