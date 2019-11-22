This refurbished HP gaming PC with a GTX 1060 6GB is just $600 right now

Black Friday is still a week away, but if you're hoping to snag a gaming PC on sale, you might not have to wait. HP is selling a bunch of refurbished HP desktops and laptops right now, and the best bang-for-your-buck appears to be an Omen PC with a GTX 1060 6GB for $599.99 from Amazon-owned Woot.

The full specifications include an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, 8GB of 2666MHz RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. WIndows 10 Home is pre-installed, and a keyboard and mouse are included.

Most new gaming desktops around this price have either an RX 580 3GB or 1060 3GB graphics card—both of which are slower than the mid-range 1060 6GB in this model. The GTX 1060 is getting a bit old at this point, but it can still handle pretty much every game you throw at it, though more demanding titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 might require turning down some settings. You can get an idea for its performance from our original review.

We usually don't recommend refurbished products here at PC Gamer, since most of them are sold by third-parties with less-than-ideal quality control. However, this PC has been refurbished by HP itself, and the company is selling it with a 90-day warranty.