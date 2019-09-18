This Lenovo gaming laptop with a GTX 1650 and a 512GB SSD is just $712 right now

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Gaming laptops under $1,000 usually cut a lot of corners so they can include a halfway-decent graphics card. However, that's not the case with the Lenovo Ideapad L340, which is now just $711.92 on Amazon—a significant drop from the previous price of $800.

This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen, a 512GB NVMe SSD, a 1TB hard drive for extra space, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics card. Those are excellent specifications for the price. The closest price comparison is this HP Pavilion laptop for $691, but that model has an older CPU, an older graphics card, and no dedicated SSD.

The GTX 1650 is a low-end graphics card, but it can handle lightweight titles like Overwatch, Fornite, CS:GO, and Rocket League perfectly. Most other games should be playable too, but advanced open-world games probably won't be a good experience.