This headset stand doubles as a wireless charger for your phone or mouse

Cooler Master has found a way to make something as simple as a headset stand interesting. That's because its new "GS750 Desktop Hub" pulls double-duty as a wireless charging station, triple-duty as a USB 3.0 hub, and quadruple-duty as a 7.1 surround sound base.

This might be the most fully featured headset stand in existence. The built-in wireless charger is really what separates it from other multi-functional stands. It's based on the popular Qi standard, so you can plop your Galaxy S10 or iPhone XS on it while gaming. And if you own a Qi-compatible wireless mouse like HP's Photon, you can have it swap places with your phone when you're finished using your PC.

The GS750 also offers up a couple of USB 3.0 ports, one on each side, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The latter will provide virtual 7.1 surround sound when you plug your headphones into the base.

Naturally, RGB lighting is part of the package as well. There are 13 LEDs that border the edges of the stand.

It's a promising concept, though the execution might be a little flawed. We haven't tested this ourselves, however our friends at Toms Hardware spent some hands-on time with the GS750 and lamented the decision to go with a single charging coil instead of two. This led to "inconsistent results," with the stand being finicky about smartphone placement. However, it does work.

In any event, the GS750 will be available on August 27 for $79.99 (€79.99).