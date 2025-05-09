Razer's newest gaming headset goes on your chair instead of your head

Razer Clio | Cushioned Immersion - YouTube Watch On

Audio in videogames doesn't get enough credit for the amount of heavy lifting it does for the medium. Whether it's atmospheric creepiness like floorboards creaking, satisfyingly responsive like a perfect reload, or just there to vibe to like a great soundtrack, sounds can really add to the gaming experience. For these reasons a good headset or set of speakers are essential to any gaming setup, but what about something in between, like the Razer's new headrest speaker the Clio.

Headsets – even open backed ones – have a tendency to lock me out of my environment. Having that immersive focus in-game is great, but it isolates me from the goings on in my house. A set of PC gaming speakers, of course, are great for this but also involve sharing my game noises with everyone around me, regardless of how they feel about it. The Clio looks like a great middleground, allowing the joy and freedom of speakers without bothering the whole house.

The other potential bonus with the Clio is it outsources wearing a headset to your chair, so it's even more freeing than a good wireless headset. Rather than have the potential discomfort from headset wear, the Clio attaches to the back of the headrest using adjustable straps which Razer says should fit most high-backed chairs. The plush memory foam is designed to be leaned into while still being comfortable, and has THX spacial audio piped into direction specific speakers angled to be heard by the person sitting in the chair.

I'm a big fan of near-field directional sound when it's used well. I've been rocking it in the RayBan Meta smart glasses I have, and it's really easy to listen to music and take calls without anyone else being able to hear a thing. I assume the headrest will have to be a bit louder being further away from the ears, but the tech can be really effective, so I'm keen to see how it works here.

The speakers in the Clio can also be used in conjunction with others already in your setup. Here the Clio can act as specific speakers in a surround sound setup to help enhance that experience. Having the speakers directly behind the head should really make the sounds feel like they're coming from right behind you. The speakers are touted as delivering good immersive sound whether they're stand alone or a part of a bigger unit, and apparently can do so even for those not directly in the chair at the time.

With MSRP sitting at $229.99 USD or €199.99, you can hopefully expect some quality speakers and comfort to match the price tag. You could get a pretty fabulous gaming headset for that price, so you'd want to see at least the same value proposition here from the Clio.

If it delivers, I'm really into the idea of speakers for my chair as opposed to my head. It's not only nice to see a slightly different product now and then and this is one I could actually see myself using. The idea of just sitting at my desk in my chair and being basically game ready is actually a pretty liberating one. I guess what I'm saying is I'm ready to rest my head and hope Clio cradles it gently while whispering sweet sweet videogame nothings to me.