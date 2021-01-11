This gaming PC with a GTX 1660 is only $820 right now

With AMD still dealing with some shortages of its newer Ryzen CPUs, and basically all graphics cards being out of stock everywhere, more people than ever are turning to pre-built desktops to get up-to-date hardware. Now you can get a desktop with Nvidia's mid-range GTX 1660 graphics card for just $819.99 on Newegg. That's $30 off the previous price, making it the cheapest PC with a GTX 1660 on Newegg.

This desktop from ABS has an Intel Core i5-10400F processor, a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a maximum turbo clock of 4.3GHz. That's not one of Intel's newer 11th-gen chips, but it's still more than capable of playing games and managing Chrome tabs. You also get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD (of an unspecified type), a 500W power supply, and an Intel B460 motherboard.

The graphics card on offer is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, a mid-range GPU that works best at 1080p or 1440p gaming. We have a review of the GTX 1660 if you're interested in exact performance details. The 1660 was succeeded by the GTX 1660 Super later in 2019, but PCs with that card are at around $100 more expensive than what you can get here.

ABS Challenger Gaming PC | Core i5-10400 | GTX 1660 | $820

This is a decent price for a pre-built PC with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, and 512GB SSD. Newegg says the sale ends after today, but Newegg says that a lot when it's not true, so we have no idea if that's accurate.

ABS is also throwing in a "gaming keyboard and mouse" in with your purchase, though the accessories probably aren't as good as any gaming keyboards or gaming mice made by a big-name manufacturer. If this ABS desktop isn't what you're looking for, we have a list of the best current gaming PC deals.