This gaming laptop with a fast 144Hz display and a GTX 1060 is on sale for $999

In our opinion, the best gaming laptop for buyers on a $1,000 budget is Acer's Predator Helios 300. We still think that, and it's even better buy at moment because you can snag a version with upgraded specs for just $999 right now.

The model that's on sale wields a Core i7-8750H processor instead of a Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB of DDR4 memory, GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) GPU, and a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. It also sports the same 1920x1080 resolution as the model we identified as best budget option, but this version ups the ante with a 144Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz.

There is plenty underneath the hood to drive a smooth 1080p gaming experience, and it should also be able to handle some games at 1440p, depending on the specific one and settings used.

If this doesn't do it for you, or you have more (or less) to spend, check out this week's cheap gaming laptop deals for other options.

