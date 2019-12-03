This fantastic MSI gaming laptop is discounted $450 right now

Where to find Cyber Week deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

This is a great new addition to our roundup of the Best Cyber Week gaming laptop deals. You get Intel's 9th generation Core i7-9750H processor and a very respectable GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. A massive 32GB of onboard RAM ensures that this laptop should never run out of memory, and the 512GB NVMe SSD gives you fast and roomy storage for your games (and other stuff).

You also get lovely per-key RGB lighting and a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 1920x1080 resolution—a good fit for the GPU that's inside this thing. Overall, it's a strong round up of hardware and specs for a gaming laptop, and a great Cyber Week PC gaming deal.

This is a laptop that should feel fast for quite some time. The meaty processor delivers 6 cores and 12 threads of Coffee Lake muscle, with a 2.6GHz base clock and 4.5GHz boost clock. What all that technobabble means is it's a fast chip for gaming, multi-tasking, and pretty much anything else you might do on a laptop.

It's also nice that MSI didn't skimp on storage. Far too often, we see laptop deals with 256GB and sometimes even 128GB SSDs inside. Those capacities fill up too fast. Sure, a 1TB SSD would be nice, but at least 512GB gives this laptop some storage breathing room.

We're collecting all the best Cyber Week PC gaming deals from across the web, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs. Stay tuned to PC Gamer throughout Cyber Week for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Week gaming laptops | Cyber Week monitors | Cyber Week SSD deals | Cyber Week graphics cards | Cyber Week gaming chairs | Cyber Week CPU deals