This Dell G3 15 laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $860 right now

There are quite a few variants of Dell's G3 15 gaming laptop, but one budget version is on sale now for $859.99 from the company's online store. That's $290 off the original price, and you still get a portable rig capable of playing just about any game you throw at it.

The specifications of this model include a 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9300H (4-core/8-thread) processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD as the main drive, 8GB of 2666Mhz DDR4 memory, and a 15.6-inch 1080p WVA display. For connectivity, you get 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, HDMI 2.0, USB Type-A and Type-C, Ethernet, an SD card slot, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. The cherry on top is that this laptop is easily serviceable, so if you want to upgrade the RAM or SSD later on, it's not a difficult process. You'll likely want to pop some more RAM in there sooner rather than later.

It's a bit disappointing that this laptop uses the 'Max-Q' variant of the GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, meaning performance isn't quite as good as the regular laptop and desktop equivalents. Still, this laptop should be able to run nearly any game you could want, from non-demanding titles like Fortnite and Overwatch to open-world titles like The Outer Worlds.

If this isn't quite for you, there should be plenty of portable PCs for sale when the Black Friday gaming laptop deals roll in later this month. Still, if it does sound like something for you, beating the rush this weekend might be a good idea. We'll have all the best Black Friday deals listed on PCG, so check back throughout the month.