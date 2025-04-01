It's tough to find a good price on a gaming laptop right now but this $900 RTX 4070 HP Victus is a tall glass of water in a desert of deals

News
By published

Good prices on budget gaming laptops are still possible, if you know where to look.

An HP Victus gaming laptop showing the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 splash page on a teal deals background
(Image credit: HP)
HP Victus | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16.1-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 512 GB SSD | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

HP Victus | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16.1-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 512 GB SSD | $1,499.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $600)
Laptops at the more budget end of the market can be plasticky, ugly affairs, but this one has a better chassis than many. Sure, it's no Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, but with an 8000-series AMD mobile chip crammed inside and a 120 W RTX 4070 handling the graphics duties, it's still a speedy performer that won't look out of place at your next meeting. It's a shame about that small SSD, but it's a simple upgrade at least.

Price check: Newegg $1,334

View Deal

It's a tough time out there for those of you looking for a good discount on a gaming laptop. Or me, if I'm honest, as I regularly update our cheap gaming laptop deals page with the best deals I can find and it's becoming a difficult game to play. That's thanks to retailers consistently clearing out stock over the past six months to make way for RTX 50-series machines, which are soon to make an appearance. Still, even in a desert of gaming laptop discounts, this RTX 4070-touting HP Victus still stands out for a mere $900 at Best Buy.

There are a few reasons for that. First, while we know that RTX 5070-equipped laptops are on their way, you can be sure you won't find a good one for anywhere near $900 for a while. I'm also not expecting the RTX 5070 mobile chips to be that much faster than a decent wattage RTX 4070 mobile GPU in general, although it is worth noting they'll be able to use Multi Frame Generation, which should be something of a boon.

If latency issues don't kerplunk the entire endeavour. Anyway, the point is that this 120 W TGP RTX 4070 machine exists now, and regular DLSS and Frame Generation is very good. So rather than holding out for ages waiting for RTX 5070 machines to drop to sub-$1,000 prices (or waiting for an RTX 5060 mobile GPU or similar) I'd be seriously tempted to pick up this lappy instead.

It's a lot more svelte than your average budget gaming laptop—and while I wouldn't go as far as to say it's a hyper-portable style machine, I reckon the chassis is actually pretty nice for such an affordable lappy. It's got a decently quick 144 Hz 1080p display, 16 GB of DDR5 5600, and... too small of an SSD.

Yep, 512 GB is too tight for a gaming machine in 2025. Still, it's enough to get going with, and upgrading it later on with a cheap 1 TB SSD in one of its two M.2 sockets is no great effort, so I wouldn't be too put off here—as long as you know which end of a screwdriver to hold.

Plus, it's got an eight-core, 16-thread 8000-series AMD CPU under the hood to pair with that beefy mobile GPU. For $900, this budget wonder is going to deliver a serious slab of gaming performance, and the sort of bang for your buck that I think will become hard to find when the RTX 5070 machines do eventually make their appearance.

So there's the here and now, and there's the waiting game. Should you need a sub-$1,000 laptop with proper gaming get up and go, I reckon you can't do much better than this right now—and potentially not for a while to come, either.

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy's been jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming laptops
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop

Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop review
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop

The focus on GPU efficiency over fps means this year's gaming laptops are capable of something they've never been good at
Inzoi - A Zoi made to look like Billie Eilish looks surprised

Inzoi and The First Berserker Khazan devs suggest ditching the latest Nvidia drivers if you're running an RTX 40-series graphics card
See more latest
Most Popular
Inzoi - A Zoi made to look like Billie Eilish looks surprised
Inzoi and The First Berserker Khazan devs suggest ditching the latest Nvidia drivers if you're running an RTX 40-series graphics card
BRAZIL - 2021/10/12: In this photo illustration the Unity Technologies logo seen displayed on a smartphone on the background of a keyboard. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
'We were at war with our customers': Unity's new CEO talks about arriving to the 'insane' post-runtime fee dumpster fire
Billy Mitchell gives a thumbs-up to camera.
YouTuber Karl Jobst to pay more than $230,000 to Donkey Kong record holder Billy Mitchell in defamation ruling
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 1
Geekom A7 Mini PC
The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now
Balatro joker in the shadows
'You must have played this before!': Balatro's creator impressed bystanders with his Balatro skills at GDC, and nobody knew who he was
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Swen Vincke says fan mods 'shouldn't be treated like commercial ventures that infringe on your property' just hours before Wizards of the Coast retracts its BG3 Stardew mod takedown
Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie
'I was surprised, because I loved the trailer': Jack Black didn't get all the hate for the first Minecraft movie teaser
Soulframe Liang sits for an interview in a behind-the-scenes video for Phantom Blade: Zero
Game director Soulframe Liang has used his online nickname for so long he even trademarked it in China, and when Digital Extremes and Tencent came knocking for the Warframe sequel? 'I'm not selling'
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided image - Adam Jensen sparking up
Eidos Montreal lays off more employees: 'We don’t have the capacity to entirely reallocate them to our other ongoing projects'