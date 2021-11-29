This Dell G15 gaming laptop just went on sale for only $750

If you missed out on some of the best gaming laptop deals over the weekend, not to worry. This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal that's only just gotten discounted. You can snap this one up for only $750 until stock runs out.

This Dell G15 laptop with its RTX 3050 Ti card will get you performance similar to an RTX 2060 GPU, which is paired well with the 1080p 120Hz display on this system. It also has a 512GB SSD for storage, which is a decent amount of space to work with on a gaming laptop. Call of Duty Warzone will still take a huge bite out of that space, but if you tend to play smaller games—or anything on our best laptop games list—you'll be set for quite a while.

The only bit to watch out for is that it comes with only 8GB of DDR4 RAM. In our guide to the best gaming RAM, we recommend getting at least 16GB if you can. Depending on what you plan to play, that may mean this particular laptop won't run the latest games on the highest settings for more than a couple years. The good news is that you can upgrade the RAM, and that'll give you a decent overall performance boost when you do.

Dell G15 Dell G15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 10500H | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1218.99 $749.99 at Dell (save $496)

This gaming laptop gets you good mid-tier specs at a fair discount. The 8GB of RAM may not be quite as much as we usually recommend, but getting an RTX 3050 Ti and half a gig of NVMe storage space isn't a bad get. This build should keep you gaming on the go for several years.

In all, this looks to be a good mid-range gaming laptop for an appropriate discount. Last week we saw a different configuration of the G15 on sale for just $600. We presented that build with caveats, as it had only half the storage space as this machine—256GB total storage space hardly cuts it these days—and the GTX 1650 GPU. You're paying $250 more for this machine, but a much improved GPU and double the storage space are well worth it, especially as you're still paying under a grand.

Dell is also offering free next day delivery on this one if you order early enough in the day, which is certainly a nice perk.

If you're looking to soup up what this build is capable of at home, check out the best gaming mice deals and gaming headset deals currently on sale to pair it with.