This backpack is a complete PC with a GTX 1070 for playing VR games

You might be used to carrying your teammates on your back in multiplayer games, but Zotac aims to make you lug around your PC, too. Its revamped VR Go backpack is a complete system built around a six-core Intel Core i7-8700T processor and GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, with some key upgrades for comfort.

The idea of these types of PC backpacks is to play VR games with an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive (or some similar higher-end headset) without tripping over the cords. A wireless adapter accomplishes the same thing, though this is perhaps a more convenient way of taking your VR setup with you.

Other specs include 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 240GB M.2 SATA solid state drive. There's an empty 2.5-inch drive bay to add more storage, plus a 3-in-1 memory card reader. Connectivity consists of built in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, gigabit LAN, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, six USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port.

The VR Go 2.0 comes with a pair of hot-swappable 6,000mAh batteries. According to Zotac, you can expect up to 1.5 hours of play time.

Zotack tweaked the design of this latest version with a more aggressive looking chassis, though that's not the only change.

"The new backpack design features an even weight distribution, added foam padding on the back support and shoulder straps, and an extended length back support, allowing the system to sit further away from the back for maximum ventilation and pro-longed comfort," Zotac explains.

RGB lighting is part of the package too, because of course it is. We haven't tested one of these, but our friends at TechRadar spent some hands-on time with one and noted that it's a definite improvement over the original design.

"Whereas the original Zotac VR Go felt like wearing a suitcase on our backs, the VR Go 2.0 is more like wearing a futuristic rocket pack. Basically, what we're saying is that it’s really cool," TechRadar wrote.

Zotac hasn't yet said when the VR Go 2.0 will be available or how much it will cost.