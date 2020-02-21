This Asus gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 2060 Super is on sale for $1,100

We highlighted this system as one of the cheap gaming PC deals when it dropped to $1,300 a couple of weeks ago, and unbeknownst to us at the time, the $150 price drop was a permanent one. And now? It's on sale for $1,099.99 at Newegg.

Who knows—maybe this will end up being a permanent drop as well. As it stands, Newegg's listing indicates it will be at this price until Monday. Either way, you're looking at an additional $200 savings, on top of the recent $150 price cut.

Compared to building your own PC, you're actually coming out a little bit ahead of the game with this system, if you factor in the cost of Windows. Leave Windows out of the equation and it's basically a wash—the scales can tip either way, depending on sales, mail-in-rebates, and what exact components you select.

This is a fast system underpinned by a Ryzen 7 3700X processor and GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU. That gives you 8 cores and 16 threads on the CPU side, and support for real-time ray tracing on the graphics side.

Other hardware includes 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB solid state drive. Sure, a 1TB SSD would be nice, but it's easy enough to upgrade the storage, if and when you feel the need.