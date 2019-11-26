This 4K 144Hz G-Sync gaming monitor is $400 off right now

4K gaming, especially with extra features like G-Sync and a high refresh rate bundled in, has long been one of the most unaffordable things in PC gaming. But thankfully some of the best 4K gaming monitors are starting to slide into reasonable territory, subjectively speaking. Black Friday deals have begun to grace these many-pixeled displays, one of them, the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ is currently $1,099.99 at Micro Center, down from its usual price of $1,499.99. This is a much better price than Amazon's current $1402.

A grand and some change is a lot for any monitor, 4K or not, but with all the tricks this one has up its sleeves, you're getting a good deal. Still, one of the catches here is that you either have to buy in-store at Micro Center or buy online and have it shipped to the store. Currently, there are 25 location across 16 US states. Check Micro Center's locations list to see if you live near one.

Other than the resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync, we loved the wide color gamut on this monitor. At a peak brightness of 1000 nits, the Quantum Dot IPS display has a color range that is 25 percent wider than sRGB monitors, which means not only are colors richer, but the brightness isn't blown out and the shadows aren't too dark. Additionally, turning HDR on in any compatible game gives it that ray tracing-feel without actually turning on ray tracing and sacrificing your game performance. Of course, if you did want to turn on ray tracing, this is the right monitor for it.

You'll need a powerful PC with high-end to extreme components to take full advantage of everything the Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ has to offer. But if you're looking for something more practical or less expensive, we're rounding up all the best monitor deals we can find, so there's bound to be something that's closer to what you're looking for.