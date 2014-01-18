Thief system requirements released - how good a PC will you need to steal?

The new Thief game is coming out soon, and if you're rocking an oldish PC you're probably wondering whether or not you'll be able to play it. If only there was some way to judge whether your Pentium 4 with 128mb ram and integrated graphics will be able to run Garrett's latest pilfery adventure. Good news: there is. Bad news: your Pentium would be lucky to run to the end of the street. Eidos Montreal have revealed the game's system requirements, which I've stashed beneath the break.

Without further ado, here's what you'll need to be able to play Thief the way the Keepers intended: on PC.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista with platform update

CPU: High-performance dual core CPU or quad core CPU

RAM: 4 GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon 4800 series / Nvidia GTS 250

DirectX: DirectX 10

HDD/SSD: 20 GB

Recommended Specs:

OS: Windows 7 or 8

CPU: AMD FX 8000 series or better / Intel i7 Quad Core CPU

RAM: 4+ GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon HD / R9 series or better / Nvidia GTX 660 series or better

DirectX: DirectX 11

HDD/SSD: 20 GB

Not too bad, considering, although 20GB seems like rather a lot. Also of note in the blog post is the news that Eidos Montreal have once again teamed up with Nixxes (Deus EX:HR, Tomb Raider) to "ensure the best possible experience on the platform". Thief is due out February 25/28 and blimey, I had no idea it was arriving so soon.