These last-minute Cyber Monday streaming deals include HBO Max and Xbox Game Pass at super-low prices

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce Now | eGift Card or Physical Card | $20 gift card with each $50 gift card (opens in new tab)

GeForce Now is the best PC game streaming service around, giving you access to a huge percentage of your game library from practically any online device. This deal means you essentially get $20 credit for a premium subscription, which translates to either two months of Priority or 1 month of RTX 3080 membership.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate | $1 first month ($14.99/month after) (opens in new tab)

Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate is a pretty great deal anyways, but if you have any doubts, paying $1 to try it out for a month is worth a go. Game Pass Ultimate includes PC and Xbox Game Pass, plus EA Play games and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Now that Cyber Monday is coming to an end, there is still time to scoop up some last-minute deals on various streaming services and devices. Maybe you bought yourself a fancy second monitor or a new gaming TV from our Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals list. That TV may well be loaded with tons of apps like Hulu, GeForce Now, and Xbox Game Pass. You might have already noticed that these apps are not free, and your monthly costs can stack up once you subscribe to a few.

The best game streaming deal I've seen so far is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 (opens in new tab) for the first month. It gives you access to an entire library of hundreds of PC games and even lets you stream Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming on any PC, phone, or newer Samsung TV.



Speaking of cloud gaming, I spotted a deal on an Nvidia Shield TV for only $124 (opens in new tab). It's one of the best streaming devices for both cloud gaming and media streaming. Connect a Bluetooth controller and you can take advantage of GeForce Now and play PC games on your TV without needing to connect to a high-end gaming rig.

If you're into binging TV shows while running raids in Final Fantasy 14 or World of Warcraft Dragonflight, I found various Cyber Monday deals on streaming platforms offering memberships at heavily discounted rates for the next few days. Hulu (opens in new tab) and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are offering their lowest-tier ad-supported memberships, usually $10 a month, for just $2. Just be sure to read the fine print: Hulu will let you lock in this rate for a year, whereas HBO Max only gives you the cheap rate for three months.

Paramount+, where Master Chief had sex, is charging $24.99 (opens in new tab) for yearly subscriptions, which usually go for $49.99. If Star Wars and Marvel are more your thing, Disney+ (opens in new tab) has a bundle where they throw in ESPN+ and Hulu ad-free for only $20 a month or $13 with ads.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (with ads) | $9.99 $1.99 per month at HBO Max (save $8) (opens in new tab)

Home to shows like Rick and Morty, Game of Thrones, and Sopranos, HBO Max has got all that prestige TV you hear so much about as well as old classics like Seven Samurai and Singin' in the Rain.

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus | $49.99 $24.99 per year at Paramount Plus (save $24.99) (opens in new tab)

Like I said earlier, this is the only streaming platform where you can watch Master Chief get his freak on. I guess there are movies and stuff on here, too.

(opens in new tab) Hulu ( with ads) | $9.99 $1.99 per month at Hulu (save $8) (opens in new tab)

Hulu collects tons of shows from most cable networks like Fox, FX, and ABC and awesome movies like Hellraiser and Ghostbusters. And popular anime, like My Hero Academia and Spy X Family.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus Bundle (no ads) | $19.99 per month at Disney (opens in new tab)

This bundle gives you not only all the Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel content, but sports from ESPN+ and all the good stuff on Hulu.

(opens in new tab) Nvidia Shield | 4K | HDR | Built-in Chromecast 4K Ultra | $149.99 $124.99 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

This nifty little gadget packs a punch whether you're streaming games from your PC or GeForce Now, or watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. It's a beast, seriously. Plus, look at that rad remote.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller | Multiple colors | Wireless | $64.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $25) (opens in new tab)

For cloud gaming, chances are you might need a Bluetooth controller to sync to your device. So why not get the controller that's become the gold standard the past few years?

