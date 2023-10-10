These are the best Amazon Fall Prime Day gaming PC deals you can get for $1,500

MSI Aegis R | Intel i7 13700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB PCIe SSD | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This monolithic PC packs a lot of power at $1,500 thanks to its powerful current-gen Core Intel i7 CPU and RTX 4070. The one thing I really like is that it has a 2TB SSD, which is sorely lacking in many of these gaming PC deals.

I will be completely honest with you: I don't have $1,500 right now. Somehow, I keep finding myself cash-poor and Sonic peripheral rich when deals season rolls around. But if I did have a spare $1, 500, my first order of business would be spending it on one of these Amazon Fall Prime Day gaming PC deals. These handpicked PCs that we think are actually worthwhile give you a lot of bang for your buck thanks to some considerable Prime Day discounts.

$1,500 is the ideal amount of money for purchasing a gaming PC during Fall Prime Day due to discounts on mid-range systems that total in the several hundred dollar range.

My top pick is this imposing-looking MSI Aegis R gaming desktop on sale for $1,500 at Newegg, $300 off the regular $1,800 price. Although this might seem steep for a non-RTX 4070 Ti machine, with a $300 discount, it's a steal. Underneath its exterior lies a powerful machine: The Intel Core i7 13700F processor is outstanding for gaming and creative tasks. Combined with the RTX 4070, it can achieve high frame rates at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

It may seem trivial, but I'd prefer the Aegis R over the similarly equipped ABS Stratos at the same price point because of its 2TB SSD. Finding deals on gaming PCs boasting 2TB of storage for less than $2,000 is a rarity. While SSDs are affordable and upgrading isn't too challenging, it's always nice to have ample storage from the get-go.

I also found some good sub-$1,500 gaming PCs sporting RTX 40-series GPUs with current-gen Intel Core CPUs that are punching a bit above weight class.

You may not be familiar with Ipason, but it frequently delivers surprisingly potent budget gaming PCs at fair prices. Take, for instance, their system powered by the RTX 4060 Ti, priced at just $1,200. If you're keen on something with AMD processing, this Skytech Shadow featuring a Ryzen 5 5600X is slightly more affordable and boasts an RTX 4060 Ti.

Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,199.99 $869.99 at Newegg (save $330)

This is a good deal for a mid-tier gaming PC, especially when many rigs around this price are delivering you an RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti. The Core i5 is still a solid CPU today, and RTX 4060 is probably the mainstream GPU of Nvidia's current generation of cards you'd expect in a budget build, comfortably beating both those RTX 30-series mainstays, and with the added panacea of DLSS 3.5 and Frame Generation. You also get a full 16GB RAM and a full 1TB NVMe SSD..

Skytech Shadow | Ryzen 5 5600X | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,129.99 at Newegg

Another banger for Skytech, with this smashing low-end combo that's technically not on sale. The company keeps costs down with an affordable yet great-for-gaming, Ryzen 5 5600X processor. Paired with the RTX 4060 Ti, you shouldn't have trouble at 1080p or 1440p. And I've no complaints about that price, even regarding supporting components. Price check: Amazon $1,279.99

Ipason gaming desktop | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,999.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $801)

This might be the best price on an RTX 4060 Ti system with DDR5 RAM for a good long while. With a modern Intel chip and platform you'll have the basis for a quality gaming PC for a good few years to come, and with room to upgrade, too. For $1,200, you have a deceptively powerful 1080p gaming PC that won't disappoint you.

Let's say you don't have more than $1,000 to spend on a PC. This Yeyian Yumi with an RTX 4060 and a 12th Gen Core i5 CPU for $869 is a solid budget option. It won't set the world on fire on the power scale, but if you take advantage of DLSS 3-supported games, you'll get a significant increase in frame rate, especially when playing in 1080p at medium settings.

