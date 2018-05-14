Rage 2 officially announced, gameplay reveal due tomorrow (Updated)

Update 2: In the wake of Walmart leaks and Twitter teases, Bethesda has now officially announced Rage 2.

Much like the short GIF posted below, the following announcement trailer contains an ensemble of angry road warrior-styled folk screaming, shooting and simulating insults with what looks like shotgun shells. Meanwhile, the tune in the background tells us to get ready to die.

No in-game footage, then, but Bethesda promises an "official gameplay reveal" tomorrow at 7am PST/3pm BST.

As spotted by Resetra user Stygr, the Bethesda site notes that Rage 2 is "developed in association with Avalanche Studios, trading as Fatalist Entertainment AB". Avalanche is best known for the Just Cause series, as well as 2015's Mad Max.

Check back for more tomorrow.

Update 1: As Shaun duly notes in our original story below, Bethesda looks set to officially reveal Rage 2 later today.

The tweet below suggests an announcement trailer. A tweet from Wario64, however, appears to tease what we might expect.

The video within has since been pulled, but the following GIF portrays Mad Max-esque characters screaming, blowing kisses, lifting weights and firing guns while plumes of neon-coloured smoke bellow at their backs.

short Rage 2 teaser https://t.co/paZPUu0zff pic.twitter.com/rhA8zyrRzKMay 14, 2018

Make of that what you will. Look out for the official reveal later today—we'll update as and when we know more.

Original story:

Does Rage 2 exist, or does it not? I'd argue that yes, it does, but nothing is confirmed until publisher Bethesda announces it. That's the bloody rule, and that's clearly what's scheduled to happen tomorrow, according to a new Tweet from the official Rage Twitter account.

(It's worth adding that if you're in Australia or anywhere else in the southern hemisphere, that "Monday" will likely mean "Tuesday").

Following a Walmart leak early last week, Bethesda has issued a bunch of inscrutable images on its Twitter account, most with an overt purple theme. There was an image of London's Big Ben with purple paint on it, an image of a rocket ship with purple paint on it, and... an image of what appears to be a Rage cosplayer (there's a purple jacket in the image too, naturally).

The Tweet embedded above is the second missive from the official Rage account. The first one came last week, poking fun at Walmart's leak.