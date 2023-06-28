There is no escaping Among Us: a new animated series has just been announced

It's been revealed by Variety that CBS Studios and Innersloth, the developers behind Among Us, are making a TV series. Titmouse—who have worked on projects like The Legend of Vox Machina, The Midnight Gospel, and Big Mouth—will serve as its animation studio, while Owen Dennis, creator of Cartoon Network's Infinity Train, will be the project's executive producer and creator.

In case you've somehow avoided it: Among Us, a social deduction game made by Innersloth, was released in 2018. It went on to become a staple of internet culture, catching a wave of desire for social contact in the middle of a global pandemic in 2020. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, representative for New York's 14th congressional district, even livestreamed the game in the same year. To say it was a phenomenon is a massive understatement.

I'm not surprised we're getting a TV show, but I have no clue what to expect. Sherlock Holmes in space? Family-Guy brand sketch comedy? Will Among Us the TV show make me feel emotions?

According to Variety's statement, it'll follow in the footsteps of the game's theme, so perhaps we'll be getting a cartoon rendition of 1982's horror classic The Thing. I'd be shocked if we don't get at least one cameo from the gamers who helped make it famous, as streamer LilyPichu has already volunteered for the project.

Look, I like Among Us. It's a fine little social deduction game that's decently put together. I have had a lot of fun whenever I've played it. It came along at a time in all of our lives where the prospect of hopping into voice chat with our buddies was downright soothing. But this news is filling me with dread for another wave of memes about these funny little bean guys. I can't even stumble across the words "among us" in a sentence anymore without a reflexive "amogus" echoing in my internet-fired brain.

But I'm also willing to give it a chance. Titmouse know what they're doing, and I've heard good things about Infinity Train, so why not? If anything, I'll be powered by curiosity. After all, a series based on something so ingrained into our collective consciousness is bound to be interesting, so let's not boot a sus project from the airlock just yet.