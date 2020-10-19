Popular

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has set up a Twitch channel for an Among Us stream

By

And other games, probably.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked earlier today if anyone on Twitter was interested in encouraging the public to vote by playing some Among Us on Twitch.

Unsurprisingly, the request attracted a lot of replies, leading AOC to commit to teaming up with streamers Pokimane and HasanAbi. Just one problem: She didn't actually have a streaming rig. Time for a trip to the mall, I guess.

It didn't take long for AOC to get a Twitch account going, though. She now has her own Twitch channel, complete with a purple checkmark, and in a span of minutes—literally—she has attracted more than 10 thousand followers. She hasn't started streaming yet, but at this pace she should be up and running and saying "pogchamp" in no time. 

We'll let you know when the stream begins.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
