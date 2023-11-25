There are more cottagecore PC gaming deals than my little crochet heart can handle this Black Friday

Imagine this: A roaring fire, neutral hues on every wall, plants hanging all around you, and books galore. This is the cottagecore dream, and this Black Friday it can become a reality. I've been off looking for the most cottagecore gaming gear and accessories so you can get the aesthetic in your study this deals season.

While PC gaming might not seem to gel with the cottagecore aesthetic overall, you'd be surprised at the kind of look you can achieve when you have the eye for it. And you don't have to resort to false economy rubbish littering your desk either. There's some fantastic quality gaming gear going for incredible prices

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Starting with some Pinterest boards for inspiration—because you know that's where the coziest moodboards are at—and following it up with three years of gaming hardware review experience, I can safely say these aren't just good looking bits of kit. They'll not just be the cherry on the cake for your cottagecore look, the tech below will see you right for years to come.

I've also made sure to add a few little accents, and cozy game related goodies to round off your cottagecore haul.

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

Coming in shades of lilac and while, this has the potential to match a pastel cottagecore aesthetic. It's been in our best gaming mouse guide as a brilliant budget wired option for some time now, and it's yet to be bested. Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming mouse.

Sony DualSense Controller | Wireless | USB Type-C | $69.99 $49 at Amazon (save $20.99)

The PlayStation 5 DualSense has a "you have to touch it to believe it" quality, thanks to its haptic motors and adaptive triggers. The downside is that games need to be programmed to take advantage of them, and only a few do. However, Steam already offers full support for the controller, so it's relatively easy to plug in and use like any other gamepad. This one comes in a few pastel colours, too, so you can match it with different colour schemes.

Ghibli inspired keycaps | MX Stems | $75 $68 at Capsmiths (save $7)

A cute collection of keycaps here to round off your setup, featuring No Face, Totoro, and a little soot sprite. Capsmiths also has a Black Friday sale on with an extra 30% off sitewide on certain items, such as succulent keycaps that are another great option for the cottagecore aesthetic.

Drop Matcha Summer | Tenkeyless | Mechanical | Per-key RGB lighting | $149 $99 at Drop (save $50)

In the keyboard enthusiast space, the name Drop is synonymous with high-quality. I'm happily tapping away on a sturdy Dwarvish keyboard from the same peeps—the Elvish sister of which is also on offer, and would also nail the cottagecore aesthetic. This Matcha Summer Expressions design is built around the same ENTR case, though it features Gateron Yellow switches as opposed to my Holy Panda Xs. Still a fantastic option for keyswitches, though. This one looks great in pastel, and with a deep discount.

Secretlab Airou lumbar cushion | Memory foam | $59 $49 at Secretlab (save $10)

A cushion for your back that features Monster Hunter Diary: Poka Poka Airou Village's chibi protagonist, which could easily be mistaken for an animal crossing character. Right now it's got a little discount over on the Secretlab store.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game | 1-4 players | $89.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $10)

Bit strange that this one is listed as a 'wargame' on Amazon, but as all the cottagecore likers out there will know, it's a farming simulation game... only in board game form. The perfect diversion to end a day of staring at your gaming monitors.

Phangkey Equilibrium desk mat | 35.4 x 15.8 x 0.16-inch | $29 at Drop

Not exactly on offer, but not a bad price for a gorgeous print on a large desk mat. It sure to add some celestial flair to your cottagecore interior.