The top Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch clips are streamers discovering it features full nudity

Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch streamers are getting an early jump scare by hitting the character creator's "hide clothes" option and discovering just how much it actually hides.

Despite the game warning you that there's optional nudity in the game at the start, the top BG3 Twitch clips page is full of streamers surprised to see how quickly it can happen. In the character creation menus, there's a toggle to "hide clothes". Clicking it doesn't just undress your character down to their underwear, it removes absolutely everything for all to see.

The Elden Ring god herself, MissMikkaa, tried to zoom in on her tiefling's face before clicking hide clothes, presumably hoping the camera angle would keep things safe for work. But, it turns out, the camera helpfully zooms out (NSFW) for a full view of your character as soon as you click it, spurring MissMikkaa to swiftly toggle it back off in embarrassment.

"Woah, sorry, didn't realize we had that kind of option in this game," Shroud said after showing his entire audience a lot more of his tiefling (NSFW) than anyone expected to see. He quickly toggled the clothes back on, took a second to think about it, and turned them back off to research the genital options. "Hold on, I gotta take a look."

(Image credit: Twitch)

While you can turn off the genitals and nudity in BG3's settings, Twitch's terms of service is fairly lax about nudity in games as long as it's not the focus of the stream. On the streaming platform's community guidelines page, it says, "Games featuring nudity, pornography, sex, or sexual violence as a core focus or feature are entirely prohibited," but specifies that if you "only spend as much time as is required to progress," it's fine. Cyberpunk 2077 is another high-profile game that features full nudity that doesn't break Twitch's rules. And, as of June, Twitch now requires streamers to select a mature label for their broadcasts when playing mature-rated games—which warns viewers before the stream plays.

Sex scenes are also a part of BG3, but it'll probably take some time before those start populating the Twitch clips page. For now, scrolling through the top clips in the last 24 hours gives you a comprehensive look at every streamer's face as curiosity takes over and they click the forbidden button.

Expect more surprises now that Baldur's Gate 3 is finally out (and is really good). The massive RPG is sitting near the top of Twitch's stream categories with over 300,000 viewers. And the clips of streamers taking the game's first risky click keep rolling in.