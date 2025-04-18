I don't know what I expected: Everybody's just recreating memes in Baldur's Gate 3's new photo mode

Perusing the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit for pro gamer tips this morning (as one does), I was struck by something: It was all photo mode shitposts. The subreddit has gazed upon all Patch 8 has to offer, and summarily declared: "This is r/BaldursGate3, bitch. We clown in this mf. Better take your sensitive ass back to r/BG3builds."

You're laughing? Prime OP Shadow Blade combos are getting drowned out by memes, and you're laughing?

Well, despite the wall-to-wall goofs about a game I take very seriously, I felt a smile on my face while my heart grew three sizes looking at all these posts⁠—I should probably see a cardiologist. This "Reddit" place has some fun jokes sometimes. Here are a few I really dug:

there's a she wolf in the nautiloid

Did you know that you can leave Shadowheart behind on the Nautiloid, but she shows up at your camp later anyway, letting you recruit her still? Anyway, both she and Shakira look like they're dancing inside someone's colon in these respective shots. "Mind Flayer chic."

"I don't like sand. It's coarse, rough, and irritating. And it gets everywhere. Not like here. Here, everything is soft and smooth."

I think I've actually finished more Baldur's Gate 3 runs than I've stalled out on at this point, for a given value of "finish"—some of those Honour mode characters belong to the ages now.

i love photo mode

This is the second tangential reference to the work of American actor-comedian Kevin Hart in today's article, which, with Borderlands Movie outliers discounted, is about 200% more than PC Gamer's average annual rate of Kevin Hart mentions. I have no strong feelings either way regarding this fact.

This is also the second instance of the photo mode stylings of X, "The Everything App" user @ishadowheart in today's article, shout out to them.

Here we can('t because of Reddit spoiler tags) see how user PackagesCoreOverride recreated the iconic shot from Mass Effect 2 where Commander Shepard stands all sassy with his arms folded while the foreground is dominated by the derriere of squadmate Miranda Lawson. I've always found this image to be a bit of a lodestar for the Xbox 360 era.

God damn it.

Now that we've gotten all that silliness out of our system, it's time to get serious and think about builds. Hexblade builds. Booming Blade builds. Swashbuckler builds. It's a whole new world of buildcrafting possibilities. Stop trying to turn Gale into "Bad Luck Gale" or something. We have Golden Dice to earn and lives to ruin.