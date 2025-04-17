Baldur's Gate 3's excellent new photo mode is full of details, dances, and poses for your cat—as well as 7 different ways to vogue, because why not

If you haven't had a chance to try out Baldur's Gate 3's new photo mode, then you're in for a treat, because this thing is absolutely stonking stacked. Dozens upon dozens of poses, 10 unique dances, and a bunch of different ways for a cat to sit, for some reason.

I shouldn't really be shocked at this point, mind you. BG3 is one of those games that's rammed to the bursting with detail, but still—the amount of work done to make your last journey through the Forgotten Realms (alas, this'll be the final major patch for the game) a memorable one.

What's really staggered me, though—more than the 300-odd stickers or filters or dances, is how someone bothered to go through and add some stances for most of the game's summoned creatures and wildshapes, as well.

While the lists here aren't as populous as the main body rigs, the fact you can still pose a Wood Woad or a Mephit is astonishing. The Owlbear wildshape, for example, has seven different sitting positions. Why? Because someone thought it'd be cute, and the fact that was enough to have said poses make it into the game is honestly delightful.

Running down the list, bare minimum, there are 47 poses for humanoid characters. Some of these are nested, too, with multiple options therein. I mentioned there are 10 dances before, but there are seven different vogue options. Seven. I guess Astarion's in the game, so that tracks, but I'm still flabbergasted.

As you can imagine, the community's already been hard at work recreating memes with this thing. Being able to make The Dark Urge do a little uwu finger-touch pose over the corpses of their enemies is something I didn't know I needed. My heart has found its missing puzzle piece.

But what I'm really looking forward to is those among us with a predilection for the cinematic—that is, to say, people who're good at making serious screenshots rather than memes. That, or players just using them to discover yet more secrets. Like this guy finding a hidden raft with a lever on it in Ramazith's Tower. Turns the mysteries of the weave are obtainable with a few bits of plywood. Eat your heart out, Mystra.