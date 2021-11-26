The perfect SSD partner for your Black Friday PS5 purchase is at an all time low price

If you're on the lookout for a speedy storage solution this Black Friday—whether for your PC or your PlayStation 5—this NVMe SSD deal is well worth a look. The 1TB Samsung SSD is currently on sale for $199.99 at Amazon, offering a saving of $50.

This Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD with Heatsink is PCIe Gen 4.0, so you can expect twice the speed of any Gen 3.0 equivalents. It offers read speeds of up to 7000MB/s which means it's capable of up to 12 times the speed of a SATA SSD. Twelve! The heatsink isn't just a gimmick either—while it's not necessarily needed if you're planning on installing it inside your PC case, it does mean it can be used as a PlayStation 5 storage upgrade.

Samsung released this particular drive (with Heatsink) in October, but if you're curious as to how we rated the original last year, you can check out our Samsung 980 Pro review.

If you are planning on using this SSD for your PC, there is one more thing to consider: This drive is Gen 4.0, so you won't reap the benefits of its increased read/write speeds if you have an older motherboard with PCIe Gen 3.0 slots. It will still work, just at lower speeds. And if you're planning on a bigger system upgrade in the future, at least a faster SSD will be one less thing to think about.

Samsung's premium next-gen internal SSD may not top the charts, but it's still a solid performer and has enjoyed some healthy price cuts since its launch. The heatsink adds PlayStation 5 compatibility and strong 4K and solid real-world performance make for a quality option, particularly at this price.

If you want to shop around and look at other storage options—or you're not really bothered about PS5 compatibility—these Black Friday SSD deals offer a range of drives at various price points.