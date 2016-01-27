The PC Gamer Show: Far Cry Primal, Steam controller music

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week, Tim tells us about his time with Far Cry Primal, we take a look at The Witness, Her Story 2 has been announced, and more—including a Catfantastic quiz featuring a singing Steam controller, and our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Tim got a chance to play Far Cry Primal. The Witness is out, and a discussion of first person puzzle games. Catfantastic quiz! Tim and Tyler "guess that song" as sung by a Steam Controller. (Actually) Her Story 2 has been announced. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Lots of buzzing and vibrations.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Tyler Wilde

Tim Clark

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.