The PC Gamer Show: ESPN, Twitch, and Hex: Shards of Fate

Today we're joined by special guest Cory Jones, Co-founder of Cryptozoic Entertainment, to talk about their digital CCG Hex: Shards of Fate.

We'll be doing a live demo of Hex and revealing details about an upcoming update to the game towards the end of the show. We'll also be talking people trying to be "the ESPN of esports," the phenomenon of "Twitch plays" games, the recent rise of digital card games, and lots more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

ESPN has now claimed to be "the ESPN of esports" Why do people love playing games via Twitch chat? We discuss the rise of digital card games. Cory gives us an early look at what's coming next to Hex: Shards of Fate. Lots of inside jokes from the Hex community.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Special Guest: Cory Jones - Co-founder of Cryptozoic