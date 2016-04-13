The PC Gamer Show: Blizzard shuts down Nostalrius, Rust assigns genders, and special guests from Subnautica

You can find the YouTube videos embedded at the bottom of the page this week!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast.

This week we're joined by Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, founders of Unknown Worlds and developers of Subnautica!

We'll also be talking about Blizzard's decision to shut down the Nostalrius WoW private server, Rust's latest update which randomly assigns your character's gender, and lots more—including a live Subnautica demo and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Blizzard shuts down the private WoW server Nostalrius. Rust updates to assign random genders based on your Steam ID. A live Subnautica demo and Q&A in VR! Lots and lots of controversy.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Special guest: Charlie Cleveland - Game Director/Founder at Unknown Worlds

Special guest: Max McGuire - Technical Director/Founder at Unknown Worlds