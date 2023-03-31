The PC and car modding scenes have a lot in common and I've found just the PCs to prove it

A post shared by Ismael Atiya (@ismaelatiya) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I love tinkering with my PC. That's how I got into this whole gig. I'd spend more time messing with my fan setup than actually playing games on the thing. My theory is that the part of my brain that enjoys the minutiae of PC building is also the reason why I'm getting more and more into tinkering with my car. I started watching PC building videos, and now I'm watching people diagnose what's wrong with an old engine and fish sockets out from under the hood with a magnet on a string. That seems to happen a lot.

There's a connection there, and for everyone else with these two colliding interests I've spotted some PCs you might want to take a look at.

These two PCs are built by Ismael Atiya (opens in new tab) and they're housed within the wheel of a car. An actual racing wheel, tyre and all.

As you can see in the video, you start one of them up with the flick of a switch inside the wheel and a button hidden inside one of the wheel nuts. A Defi gauge revs to life with voltage measurements around its circumference.

Behind the rim sits a custom liquid cooling loop that heads through a NOS-branded reservoir and out, presumably, to a proper radiator for cooling. All the parts are painted in orange to match the brake calliper, which conveniently hides the motherboard out of sight.

In fact, most of the 'ugly' bits of the PC are hidden behind the prettier car parts front and centre. You can catch a glimpse of an Aorus graphics card on the right-hand side of the 'case', which is a triple-fan design that doesn't appear to be hooked up to the liquid cooling loop.

We don't get much of a picture of the back of this PC, so I'm not sure what the I/O looks like for actual day-to-day use. I don't care to know the weight of this PC, either. Alloy wheels can be pretty hefty. Practicality is missing the point of these builds, anyways.

The other PC does differ in design slightly, with a yellow calliper and an Aorus-branded base.

Needless to say these PCs give off serious Need for Speed: Underground vibes. I can almost hear Lil Jon's Get Low playing in the background already…