Trucker takes their gaming rig on the road inside their big rig 'and yes, [I] occasionally play Truck Simulator'

A Reddit user has turned their big rig truck into, well, a big rig. Yeah, the jokes write themselves, but one rather impressive gaming setup has popped up complete with a swivel-mounted monitor to play with a controller, accessories for simulator games, and energy via a full-on generator.

Shared to the PCMR subreddit, user ZanaZamora has shown off an update to a previous gaming rig post they shared on that same subreddit.

Though the specs of the machine are the same, they have since added head tracking, and have changed the truck due to the last one blowing up. They are now set up inside a Freightliner Coronado.

If the PC is the exact same rig they showed off a few years ago, it currently has an Intel Core i9 9900K and an RTX 2080. The PC has a bit of a storied past, with the user dropping it a handful of times, moving cases on three separate occasions, replacing the motherboard, and replacing an SSD. Thems the joys of PC ownership.

Notably, the new gaming setup has a steering wheel, which they occasionally used to play truck simulators on their downtime, which sort of feels like me playing Typing of the Dead: Overkill or Blood Typers after I clock out. Okay, maybe I kind of get it.

The post shows off gameplay from a flight simulator named Digital Combat Simulator (DCS), complete with a flight stick, flight controls, and head tracking in action. It all looks rather impressive and is covered in neon lighting.

As well as this, their phone uses Beam Eye Tracker (with head tracking), which allows them to look around their virtual cockpit without having to use a mouse. They do have a mouse and keyboard for when they don't fancy using the entire setup, though.

Clarifying to bemused commenters, ZanaZamora says, "I usually have the monitor on a swivel mount and just game with an Xbox controller for shorter sessions. Table setup is for off days or shorter days".

Their game of choice right now appears to be DCS and, though they play truck simulators and non-simulator games, they "usually stick to the skies"

If they ever become a pilot, maybe a truck simulator will become their game of choice.