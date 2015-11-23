The (leaked) Just Cause 3 system requirements are here

Just Cause 3 is a game about blowing stuff up, just 'cause it's there. Get it? It's a play on words! Is the cause just, or is it all just 'cause? It's quite clever, actually, because it so succinctly captures the dichotomy of videogames, in which you, as the savior figure, inflict levels of violence that transcend gratuitous and push into the obscene, all in the ostensible pursuit of a higher, perhaps noble, sometimes beautiful, goal. It's a disconnect between means and end that's so ubiquitous in our genre that some developers choose to not simply overlook it, but embrace it, essentially encouraging players to ignore the studio's envisioned narrative in favor of indulging their worst anti-social tendencies, guilt and consequence-free.

So anyway, here's what you'll need to play it.

Minimum Specifications

OS: Vista SP2, Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K, 3.3 Ghz | AMD Phenom II X6 1075T 3 Ghz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) | AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB)

Recommended Specifications

OS: Vista SP2, Win 7 SP1, Win 8.1 (64-bit Operating System Required)

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.4 GHz | AMD FX-8350, 4.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB Ram

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) | AMD R9 290 (4GB)

To get a feel for exactly what Just Cause 3 can bring to the table if you have the hardware to support it, feast your eyes on the 4K trailer that developer Avalanche released earlier this month, and don't miss our hands-on from October. Just Cause 3 comes out on December 1.