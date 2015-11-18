Just Cause 3 4K trailer obliterates a satellite dish, trains and more

Want to see a satellite dish melted into a skeletal husk in 2160p? Who doesn't? Even if you don't have a 4K monitor, the latest Just Cause trailer shows off some more destructibility, a Formula One car, some unlucky trains and some excellent draw distances.

It's out in a couple of weeks, on December 1, but you can get an early impression of how Avalanche has tried to progress from JC 2 in our hands-on, which describes "the joy of infinite rocket C4", among other things. The studio says that the chaos enabled by modders inspired the level of mania the developers have tried to realise in the sequel.