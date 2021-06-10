The Game Awards will be held in front of a live audience this year

The Game Awards will return to a live studio audience when it returns this December, Geoff Keighley confirmed at the end of today's Summer Game Fest stream.

Like most events, last year's Game Awards was forced to take its showcase of new game trailers, awards, and (occasional) Josef Fares outbursts entirely online. But with signs that Covid-19 gathering restrictions are on the way out, many events have begun taking tentative steps towards returning to live shows.

Blizzard has been leading the charge on this, with both the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League making a return to live events this summer. Overwatch's will be limited to select teams in China, but it's already been wild to see crowds and cosplayers on site in Overwatch esports matches.

More details on The Game Awards' return to the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles will be spilled later this summer.