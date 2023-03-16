The best deals in the 2023 Steam Spring Sale

The Steam Spring Sale brings back a ton of deals on some of our favorite games, but it also introduces a couple of great new ones.

You can grab games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire, and DreamWild for up to 75% off. Even a game like Need for Speed: Unbound is available at a discount already. If you had any games you were eyeing from last year, this is the time to pick them up.

AFter all, the next big Steam sale won't be here until the tail end of June.

Our 2022 GOTYs on sale

(opens in new tab) Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab) | $40.19 / £33.49 (33% off)

A good discount on 2022's best strategy game. Pretty swell. To play the Immortal Empires sandbox mega-campaign, you'll need to own both the previous entries as well. Fortunately, they're also discounted in a Total War: Warhammer (opens in new tab) bundle that's 72% off.

(opens in new tab) Strange Horticulture (opens in new tab) | $9.74 / £8.31 (35% off)

Inheriting a plant shop where nothing is labeled sounds stressful, but it's actually a wonderful combination of cozy and spooky thanks to fascinatingly odd customers, and a cat you can pet. We named Strange Horticulture 2022's best puzzle game, and this is a sweet price for the year's best anything.

(opens in new tab) Norco (opens in new tab) | $8.24 / £6.26 (45% off)

A point-and-click adventure for the post-Disco Elysium era. Norco is deeply specific and personal, set in the real life Norco, Louisiana, but with some otherwordly near-future twists, like androids and a (only slightly) more evil version of Uber run by a sentient AI duck. It's weird as hell and will sit with you long after you finish it.



(opens in new tab) Rollerdrome (opens in new tab) | $19.79 / £16.49 (34% off)

Not to be confused with Roller Champions, Ubisoft's roller derby game, nor with Videodrome, the Cronenberg movie in which James Woods inserts his head into a television, this is an ultra-stylish third-person roller skate shooter that we loved when it released last summer.

(opens in new tab) Vampire Survivors (opens in new tab) | $3.99 / £3.19 (20% off)

Earlier in 2022, we called Vampire Survivors "one of the best deals you can get on PC" at its full price: $4.99. Now it's on sale again for just $3.99. A bullet-heavenly bargain.

(opens in new tab) Stray (opens in new tab) | $23.99 / £19.99 (20% off)

A little discount on the popular cat adventure game. For some of us, Stray's appeal relies too heavily on the novelty of being a cat, but others of us would argue that's a very dog-person thing to say.

(opens in new tab) Immortality (opens in new tab) | $14.99 / £11.61 (25% off)

This FMV detective puzzler may be Her Story creator Sam Barlow's best yet—it received one of our highest review scores of the year.

(opens in new tab) Ghostwire: Tokyo (opens in new tab) | $23.99 / £19.99 (60% off)

One of many games overshadowed by Elden Ring in early 2022, Tango Gameworks' action-adventure set on the spooky, demon-infested streets of Tokyo is a good grab at 60% off its launch price. Especially since it just got a major update.

(opens in new tab) Citizen Sleeper (opens in new tab) | $13.99 / £11.72 (30% off)

You're essentially a sad, decaying Blade Runner replicant trying to make a life for yourself in this wonderfully written RPG. It does a lot with a simple presentation, sucking you into a "just one more" routine as you roll dice to determine what you can do to survive day by day.

(opens in new tab) God of War (opens in new tab) | $29.99 / £23.99 (40% off)

Sony brought its best flying axe simulation to PC and it's 40% off again in the Spring sale. This port has all the bells and whistles we could ask for, like DLSS and widescreen monitor support, and runs on middle-of-the-line machines.

(opens in new tab) Teardown (opens in new tab) | $15.99 / £14.79 (20% off)

A physics-based, voxel-powered playground melded with a genius puzzle game: "If I blow up this entire mansion, will I have space to drive this sportscar into the ocean?" We awarded it the best sandbox of 2022 in our Game of the Year awards.

More great 2022 games on sale

Below, find more discounts on some of 2022's best games (that we scored 80%+ in our reviews), organized from smallest to biggest discount.

10-15% off

Signalis (opens in new tab) | $17.99/£14.39 (10% off)

| $17.99/£14.39 (10% off) Potionomics (opens in new tab) | $21.24/£16.99 (15% off)

20-25% off

30-35% off

40-50% off

Steam Spring Sale: $25 and under

(opens in new tab) DreamWild (opens in new tab) | $6.40 / £4.63 (20% off) This arcade-style FPS is utterly surreal and fascinating. You face off against a horde of enemies with various tools that radically change how you approach each fight. It's maybe one of 2022's weirdest games.

(opens in new tab) Norco (opens in new tab) | $8.24 / £6.26 (45% off) Norco is a dream-like trip into a decaying South Lousiana. This adventure game writhes with surreal depictions of a world crumbling apart and the people still holding on. It's an easy recommendation for anyone looking for incredible storytelling and imagery.

(opens in new tab) Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (opens in new tab) | $9.99 / £7.49 (75% off) One of our favorite RPGs is extremely cheap right now. Pillars of Eternity 2 is a seafaring CRPG that maintains the deep combat and dialogue you'd expect from Obsidian. It's a great choice if you want to dig into a massive, fantasy world and see what kind of stuff you can get up to. All of the DLC is available for 75% off too.

(opens in new tab) Halo: The Master Chief Collection (opens in new tab)| $15.99 / £11.99 (60% off)

The big box of Halo is at a new low price as part of this sale. The Master Chief Collection includes every Halo up to Halo 4, including Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo 2: Anniversary.

(opens in new tab) Pillars of Eternity (opens in new tab) | $7.49 / £5.74 (75% off) One of our all-time favorite RPGs is available for next to nothing. Obsidian brought all of its skills at making inventive, detailed worlds and funneled into a new fantasy game with loads to love.

(opens in new tab) Sun Haven (opens in new tab)| $19.99 / £15.59 (20% off) Stardew Valley fans pay attention. Sun Haven is a farming sim with a narrative that takes you through several locations. It also has combat and eight-player multiplayer.

(opens in new tab) Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (opens in new tab) | $11.99 / £9.51 (60% off)

One of PC Gamer's, and a lot of other people's, all-time favorite visual novels. A very nice kind of game to play in a hammock on a Steam Deck.

(opens in new tab) Chivalry 2 (opens in new tab) | $19.99 / £17.99 (50% off)

The best first-person medieval warfare game available now. Chiv 2 came out in 2021, but released on Steam in 2022 with a big update that added a new faction and horses. It's down to its typical sale price once again.

(opens in new tab) Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab) | $15.99 / £14.39 (60% off)

Here's Hunt at its lowest price (matching the winter sale). It's still the most interesting FPS in gaming right now. Other extraction shooters (and other shooters in general) should take note.

(opens in new tab) Mafia: Definitive Edition (opens in new tab) | $13.99 / £12.24 (65% off)

You wanna be a wise guy, wise guy? Tommy guns, pinstripe suits, a meditation on the ultimate hollowness of the fantasy while still going all in on that fantasy: our favorite mafioso bits are present and accounted for.

(opens in new tab) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (opens in new tab) | $11.99 / £7.49 (70% off)

The big ray tracing update to The Witcher 3 has a bit of a rocky rollout, but it's getting better with patches. The grass shadows are good again now, for instance.

Steam Spring Sale: $10 and under

(opens in new tab) Sunless Skies (opens in new tab) | $9.99 / £7.59 (60% off)

A PC Gamer favorite—we're suckers for grim, wordy adventures—Sunless Skies puts you in charge of a steam locomotive... in spaaaace. It's good roleplaying fun, with some of the sharpest videogame writing you'll find.

(opens in new tab) Civilization 6 (opens in new tab) | $5.99 / £4.99 (90% off)

Old World (opens in new tab) may be the hotter thing in civilization building grand strategy these days, but for $6, this is a game you can easily disappear into for entire weekends at a time. (If you get the $29.62 Anthology Bundle, you get the DLC too.)

(opens in new tab) Slay the Spire (opens in new tab) | $8.49 / £6.62 (66% off)

Slay the Spire remains our favorite deckbuilder, as perfect an execution of the genre as we've seen. This price matches its last two Steam Sale discounts, so it seems like 66% off is as low as it's going for now.

Steam Spring Sale: $5 and under

(opens in new tab) Monster Train (opens in new tab) | $4.99 / £3.89 (80% off)

Already played Slay the Spire to death? Some of us would say that Monster Train is our second-favorite deckbuilder, and it's even cheaper than it was in the winter sale, which was its lowest price ever at the time.

(opens in new tab) Super Mega Baseball 3 (opens in new tab) | $4.49 / £3.49 (90% off)

It'd be understandable to be turned off by Super Mega Baseball's unserious title and cartoon stylings, but it's truly one of our favorite PC sports games. It got a 90% review just a couple years ago, and here it is for dirt cheap.

(opens in new tab) Metro 2033 Redux (opens in new tab) | $3.99 / £2.99 (80% off)

One of the all-time best singleplayer shooters by a lot of measures. The original released in 2010, while the Redux version bumped it up to 4A's latest engine tech in 2014. A damn good FPS for $4.

(opens in new tab) Ikaruga (opens in new tab) | $4.99 / £3.49 (50% off)

We don't talk about bullet hell games too often, so when we noticed that one of the best to ever release on PC was on sale for $5, we felt compelled to mention it again. It's hard, but compared to some other shmups out there Ikaruga is actually kinda chill.

(opens in new tab) The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (opens in new tab) | $0.49 / £0.39 (90% off)

An even deeper cut than Ikaruga, this is a fantastic and largely-overlooked metroidvania from 2016. Grab it for half a buck and you'll probably be the only person you know who's played it, which will make you special. (Unless you know someone at PC Gamer, in which case you're still special but we played it, too.)

(opens in new tab) Left 4 Dead 2 (opens in new tab) | $0.99 / £0.85 (90% off)

Valve's classic is over a decade old at this point, but that just means it has the advantage of a truly ludicrous number of fan campaigns and mods for you to choose from. Its AI director may still be the best of any of these co-op shooters, too.

(opens in new tab) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (opens in new tab) | $4.79 / £3.83 (84% off)

This is a steep discount on a great fantasy RPG that made its jump to PC back in 2016. Grapple big bosses with your NPC helpers at its steepest Steam discount to date. A sequel is finally in development. Maybe we'll see more of it at E3?

(opens in new tab) Yakuza 0 (opens in new tab) | $4.99 / £3.99 (75% off)

Every day is a good day to start the best first Yakuza game you'll play. Throw your cash at this like it's the '80s, baby, and then start punching punks in the face to refill your pockets in the best crime dramedy there is.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (opens in new tab) is also at its lowest price.

Steam Spring Sale: 9 years of Game of the Year winners

You can get 9 years' worth of the best in PC gaming (according to us) for a little over $100. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive. Alas, 2022's GOTY Elden Ring isn't on sale.