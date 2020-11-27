The best Black Friday PC gaming deals for under $200

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Black Friday is here, but a quick glance at the best PC gaming deals might leave you a little discouraged. Sure, you can save a few hundred on a gaming PC with an RTX 3070 and a Ryzen 5600X, but you're still going to have to cough up a whopping $1,600 to get it. That's a lot of money to spend—especially with Christmas around the corner—so I don't blame you for feeling a little left out.

The good news is that great Black Friday PC gaming deals aren't just for the highest of the high-end hardware. Now is the best time to pick up new peripherals or a small hardware upgrade while saving a decent chunk of change at the same time, like mice, keyboards, SSDs—hell, get yourself some RAM while you're at it. If you're on a budget, here are some of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals we've seen for under $200.

Black Friday SSDs for under $200

Samsung 980 Pro SSD| 500GB | PCIe 4.0 | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon (20% off)

This Samsung drive is just faster than the rest, and that's down to its support of the PCIe 4.0 interface. If you have an AMD Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 5000 CPU, and a compatible B550 or X570 motherboard, you can make the most of the Samsung's speeds, up to 6,900MB/s seq. read. That's over double the speed of even some the best PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives.View Deal

Great performance Samsung 970 EVO Plus | 1TB | PCIe 3.0 | $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $100)

While we're still waiting for the newer PCIe 4.0 interface to become ubiquitous speedy PCIe 3.0 SSDs, such as this excellent Samsung 970 EVO Plus, are still absolutely worth your money. For under $150 this is a good price for a 1TB NVMe SSD, though you may find lesser-known brands hitting $120-odd around Black Friday.View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO | 1TB | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $100)

If you are after some solid solid state storage options then the classic 860 EVO is one of the best SATA drives you can buy. Samsung is always reliable in the SSD world now, and at half price this 1TB SATA drive is outstanding value as either the base for your whole rig or just some speedy secondary Steam library storage.

View Deal

Black Friday PC gaming monitors for under $200

Samsung 24-inch FreeSync Monitor | 1080p | 75Hz | $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

This 24-inch monitor carries a budget price tag, but wields an IPS screen, 75Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. It's a little small, but buyers who don't want to overspend on features they won't use (like HDR and built-in speakers) should give this one strong consideration. Pair with a budget gaming PC.View Deal

HP 27f | 27-inch | 1080p | 75Hz | $249.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $140)

Some great savings on a quality panel. Not the highest refresh, but it comes with AMD FreeSync support. Already great value at full price, now with $140 savings, the super-slim 27F VGA monitor is worth a look, if you just want to get some basic 1080p gaming underway—particularly for those packing an AMD GPU.View Deal

AOC 23.6-Inch Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor | 144Hz | $229.99 $119.99 at Office Depot (save $110)

This monitor strikes a great balance between price and specs. It is one of the more affordable displays out there but still serves up a VA screen with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. It's smallish, and you don't get HDR on this model, but most HDR implementations on cheaper displays don't get bright enough to do it justice anyway.View Deal

Black Friday 4K TVs for under $200

Insignia 50-inch Class 4K HDTV | 50-inch | Amazon Fire TV | $349.99 $149.99 on Best Buy (save $200)

How is a 50-inch 4K TV even possible for $150? Don't ask, and we won't tell. Because we simply don't know. The image quality won't be outstanding, but it includes Amazon Fire TV including a remote with Alexa support, three HDMI inputs and a slew of USB ports for playback from storage media. View Deal

Black Friday gaming chairs for under $200

Emerge Vartan | $229.99 $149.99 at Staples (34% off)

This affordable gaming chair sports the now-classic racing aesthetic, and comes with removable and adjustable neck and lumbar support. The arm rests are also height adjustable, and with a 7-year limited warranty it should last you too.View Deal

Best Black Friday peripherals for under $200

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | $149.99 $99.99 on Amazon (save $50)

I love this mouse so much. It boasts all the same fantastic features as its wired counterpart, but without the stiff wire to hold you back. This, along with the same incredible tracking and responsiveness, plus a nifty magnetic nook to store your dongle—for on-the-go gaming. And it's a third off right now.View Deal

Best wired mouse Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | $69.99 $49.99 on Amazon (save $20)

Awarded "best gaming mouse for most gamers" in our list of best gaming mice, the DeathAdder has everything a gamer could need. Not only does it exhibit flawless tracking, it also boasts a simple, right handed ergonomic shape, and a respectable 82g weight. The Razer Synapse software is slowly improving, too. For 29% off, that's a great bargain. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite | Razer Green switches | Wired | Full-sized | $169.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $85)

The BlackWidow Elite builds on the classic Razer keyboard design, adding the discrete media controls we've been craving. The clicky and tactile Razer Green mechanical switches are solid and reliable, and you get that ultra-plush spongy wrist rest which is worth the sticker price alone. Well, almost.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + Gamedac | 10Hz - 40kHz | $249.99 $159.99 at SteelSeries.com (save $90)

The Arctis Pro on its own is a great gaming headset, and with the added audio excellence of the GameDAC, it becomes one of the best-sounding gaming headsets around. The broad frequency response of the Arctis Pro means the glorious soundscapes of PC gaming will sound better than ever. SteelSeries sign-in required.View Deal