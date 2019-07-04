The 5 best PC gaming deals for Independence Day 2019

If you're shopping for a PC gaming deal on Independence Day, you've come to the right place. Sure, most people are waiting for the Amazon Prime Day PC deals to arrive, but this year we've seen a handful of retailers "going early" with their price-cuts, to try and draw in everyone having a hard-earned rest on July 4. While you're likely to be spending time with family, and staring at firework displays, there's always time to search for a good deal around your gaming PC. To save you some time, we've dug out the best PC gaming deals this Independence Day, to give you a taste of what's out there.
What follows is a list of gaming PC kit that we think is worthy of your time. It's not an exhaustive list, but it's a neat selection of savings that have been specifically put in place for Independence Day 2019. If you're hunting for a new desktop, one of the best gaming chairs to complete your set-up, or a fresh component for your build like one of the best graphics cards, there's something in this list for you. Here are our top five picks for Independence Day 2019.
MSI Geforce RTX 2070 8GB graphics card | $430 (save $70)
You save $20 with a mail-in rebate, $50 with the promo code 72FDM61, and get Wolfenstein Young Blood free. Well worth it.View Deal
Secretlab Omega 2020 series | $339 (save $100)
There's already a hefty $80 off the Secretlab Omega, but if you add the code FREEDOM19 at checkout, you get an extra $20 off.View Deal
Sandisk 500GB 2.5" SATA SSD | $60 (save $29)
Not a vast saving, but this is a decent price for 500GB of SATA storage. And that is the cheapest you'll find this SSD right now.View Deal
ASUS G902 15.6" gaming laptop | 1660 Ti | Ryzen 7 | 120Hz panel | $950 (save $250)
This neat gaming laptop comes with a competent 1660 Ti Max-Q card, and has a great 120Hz LED screen. Not the most powerful gaming laptop, but a good price with $250 off.View Deal
HP Omen Obelisk gaming PC | 2080 | i7-8700 | 16GB RAM | $1500 (save $500)
This is a fantastic deal on a 2080 desktop PC. It comes with an OK processor, a 256GB SSD for booting and a 2TB HDD for storage. Decent RAM specs, and you know what you're getting from Omen.View Deal
That's a decent pick of Independence Day deals, especially if you're looking for a laptop or a desktop. As we said, most people will be waiting for Prime Day on July 15-16, but it's sometimes good to beat the crowds. Now, as a bonus deal, here's an amazing offer on an OLED TV. While we'd struggle to recommend a 4K TV over one of the best gaming monitors, it's too good an offer to miss.
LG OLED 55B8PUA 55" 4K TV | $999 (save $597)
This OLED panel is one of the best 4K TVs of 2018, and it's finally dipped beneath $1000 with a massive 37% saving. If you need a new TV, you want to go OLED, then this is for you.View Deal
That's all for now. Enjoy your Independence Day, whatever you're doing, and have a great day away from work, school, or whatever else you do.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.