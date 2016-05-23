Syberia 3 is coming in December

Microids first announced that work had begun on the third part of Benoit Sokal's point-and-click adventure series Syberia in—holy cow, 2012? That's an awfully long time to wait for a release date. Yet here we are, with a trailer, some screens, and word that Syberia 3 will be out the door on December 1.

The game will begin with Kate Walker's rescue by the Youkol, the nomadic people she encountered in Syberia 2. After that, she decides to help them (and stay ahead of their common enemy) as they accompany the snow ostriches on their migration to the holy steppes, where they will reproduce. On the face of it, it sounds more like the basis for a National Geographic special than the plot of a videogame, but Microids says Syberia 3 will be “her most dangerous and wonderful” adventure yet.

It will also be the first to be rendered in full 3D, and will once again feature the musical stylings of composer Inon Zur, who composed the music for Syberia 2 back in 2004, and has more recently created soundtracks for Fallout 4, Dragon's Dogma, and Dragon Age 2.

There is currently no Syberia 3 website; there is a Steam page, however, which, while currently rather sparse, will give you the basics. You can also follow along on Facebook.

