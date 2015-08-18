Team Meat put the cat breeding game Mewgenics on hold last year so it could concentrate its efforts on Super Meat Boy Forever. At some point after that, Team Meat co-founder Edmund McMillen shifted his focus to Fingered, a strange little side project about assigning criminal guilt in a world of moral relativism he unveiled last week. With that now released, McMillen told Destructoid that Super Meat Boy is back on top again, but Mewgenics will have to wait awhile longer.

"Super Meat Boy Forever is back in development again and is my primary project at this point now that Afterbirth is basically complete on my end and Fingered is [almost] out," he said. "Mew is on hold till after Forever is out, the only target release is, 'When it's done.'"

"Afterbirth," for those having trouble keeping track of all these abbreviations, is DLC for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, which McMillen announced in March. That project doesn't yet have a release date but McMillen said it should be ready to go in the next month or two. Super Meat Boy Forever doesn't have a date either, although hopefully it won't be too terribly much longer now that development is once again full steam ahead.

On the other hand, as Shaun pointed out earlier this month, McMillen seems to be easily distracted, and it wouldn't be entirely surprising if something else takes priority between now and then. In fact, his observation came in response to Team Meat's musing about a possible full-on SMB sequel, which arose from efforts to get SMB Forever finished. McMillen's Fingered collaborator James Id acknowledged that tendency to get off track as well, describing it as something "that will inevitably make everyone ask, 'Where's Mewgenics?'"

Update: The post originally suggested that Fingered is a Team Meat game, which is not the case. I've updated to clarify that it's a separate, independent project developed by McMillen and Id.McMillen also said that, as a designer and artist, he tends to have multiple projects on the go at the same time, and that non-Team Meat games, like Fingered and The Binding of Isaac, "do not at all affect" the Team Meat release schedule.