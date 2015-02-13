The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth's DLC detailed

The Binding of Isaac is a game that just won't die. (Ironic, really, as most of its players will have died more than a few times in the depths of its basement.) After being re-made and expanded as TBoI: Rebirth, that remake is now getting DLC—delightfully called 'Afterbirth'.
Over at the BoI blog, Isaac creator Edmund McMillen rounds up what's in Afterbirth. Ew, gross.
- 100+ new items
- A new game mode that will "totally change how you play".
- 10 new challenges
- New playable character
- New alternate final chapter
- New alternate floors
- New endings
- New final bosses
- Tons of new bosses and enemies
- New items, cards, pills, etc.
- New achievements and rewards for beating the game on hard
- New co-op babies
- New transformations
- More...
A lot, then. In all, McMillen estimates the expansion could extend the Zelda-like roguelike's play time by 100-200 hours.
In addition, it looks like the original Binding of Isaac will be getting an update too. That game's programmer, Florian Himsl, is adding additional hard-mode versions of bosses. Here's an update video showing how these elite bosses will work.