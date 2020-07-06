Who needs Prime Day? Summer Savings has the best deals from all over the web

Just because you're not out in the sun enjoying a mojito and a John Grisham novel doesn't mean you have any less reason to treat yourself to something nice this summer. That's why our sister sites, Tom's Guide and T3, are whacking together a full week of big discounts across the best tech, TVs, laptops, and more.

They call it the Summer Savings event, and it does what it says on the tin. From Monday, July 6, through to Friday, July 10, you'll be able to find a steady stream of deals over yonder: the Tom's Guide Summer Savings page and the T3 Summer Savings page.

In lieu of Amazon's big clearout, which isn't looking likely until September, our two techie twin sisters have taken it upon themselves to scour the web for the best deals, including those from Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

Expect products beyond just those suited for our gaming havens, too. Even appliances and home and garden kit will be on the agenda for the Summer Savings event.