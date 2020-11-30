Start a budget gaming PC off right with this Intel CPU and motherboard for $180

The Core i3 10100 is a sign of the times. It's proof of a rather significant shift in CPU performance and prices. You need only look to the Core i7 6700K, the first client chip to utilise the Skylake architecture back in 2015, to see how swiftly the market has changed. The i7 6700K offered four cores and eight threads rated to 4.2GHz boost frequency. And the Core i3 10100? Same core/thread count and a 4.3GHz boost clock.

Yeah, and it's $99.99 on Amazon right now.

You could quite easily attribute the rather significant shift in core counts to the introduction of AMD's Ryzen processors, which cranked the heat up on Intel to deliver equally core-savvy processors, such as the 10-core i9 10900K. But seeing as AMD's chips are a little hard to come by at the moment, even the older ones, it's the budget Intel range that we have our scopes on this Cyber Monday.

And that's not to say this four-core chip isn't a great gaming processor in its own right. Intel's entry- and mid-level processors have held firm in the face of Ryzen with the 10th Gen, and they're still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to gaming framerates, too.

As you can see, we're also pairing that with a decent Asus Prime B460M-A motherboard, which supports the LGA 1200 pin configuration necessitated by Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake processors.

This motherboard's USB ports are decent enough, with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. There's also twin M.2 SSD ports, which offers surprisingly great connectivity for storage on a cheaper motherboard such as this. Pair this with a Cyber Monday SSD deal and you're away.

