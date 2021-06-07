Someone spent over $4,000 on this Gucci bag in Roblox

When I think of Roblox' knock-off Mega Blox characters, I don't think 'fashion'. And yet, at least one player thought so much of their Roblox look that they spent a whopping $4,115 on a limited-run Gucci handbag to bring into their favourite obby.

As noted by The Fashion Law, the fashion brand ran its own "Gucci Garden Experience" event in the online platform last month. Ostensibly a big advertising campaign, the room nevertheless let players try (and potentially buy) some high-fashion accessories for their blocky avatars.

One of these, the Queen Bee Dionysus bag, was initially sold for a mere 475 Robux (around $5). But due to only being available for an hour a day on two days, the price hiking began immediately. The highest successful listing sold the bag for $4,115, though some reportedly attempted to shill it for over $10,000.

It's worth noting that the real-life version of the Dionysus originally sold for a "mere" $3,400.

Of course, astronomic prices for in-game cosmetics is nothing new. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is practically the poster-child for this, with marketplaces full of thousand-dollar knives and weapon skins (with a healthy dose of money-laundering on the side).

Roblox recently repositioned itself as a platform for "experiences", not games, following legal strangeness surrounding the Epic vs Apple trial. That said, Roblox has always found places for scenes outside of games, sporting a fashion scene long before Gucci got involved. That said, I do hope someone out there brings their extremely expensive accessories to the top of Terry Cavanagh's giant man.