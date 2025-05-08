Diablo 4 players aren't happy with the latest $150 Berserk collaboration, accusing it of being boring and overpriced

Diablo 4's recent collab brings Kentaro Miura's Berserk to the bloodied chaos of Estuar. While I'd love to say that anything Berserk is worth it, I think this crossover pushes the boundaries just a little too much, because altogether, it's way too expensive.

Redditor HilltopHood broke down all the prices for the Berserk sets: "Obtaining all Berserk sets will run you 16,500 platinum." But for whatever reason, there are no bundles, discounts or pricing incentives for buying all of them together at once.

The premium cosmetics are for specific classes only, with the Barbarian getting The Berserker Armour (the best cosmetic, obviously), Rogues getting The Hawk of Light and The Struggler, and Necromancers getting The Skull Knight costume. There's also a pet bundle, a mount and mount armour. Individually, each costs 2,500 platinum (2,800 platinum equals $24.99/ £18.76).

But if you wanted to buy all of the Berserk sets and didn't already have 16,500 platinum just lying around, you'd need to overbuy and get the 18,500 platinum bundle. While it would leave you with 2,000 platinum left over, it would still cost you around $150/£112.50, which is also twice the price of the Vessel of Hatred Expansion, which is priced at $70/£60. With all of that in mind, it's completely unsurprising that players aren't happy.

"The PET costs 2,800 platinum, literally just the pet," one player says. "The absolute f*cking audacity lmao." It seems like the general consensus is that no one's falling for this cash grab. Most people are either going to completely skip out on the collab or just get one thing, but the overpricing is a shame for diehard Berserk fans who just love supporting Miura's work.

Others point out that the collaboration was also just a bit boring: "Diablo x Berserk was underwhelming." You can do so much with Berserk, more than just making a couple of cosmetics. I feel like Blizzard missed out on making content inspired by arcs or fights. Even a dungeon with the monsters from the Lost Children Arc would've been a cool nod to the manga.

Unfortunately, a whole dungeon inspired by Berserk is probably too much to ask for. While I will say the Berserker Armour is really cool, I just wish there was a little bit more content—at the very least, it could be priced more affordably than what's currently on offer.