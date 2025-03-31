Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 31, 2025)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

AI Limit

AI LIMIT - Launch Trailer - YouTube AI LIMIT - Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 28
Developer:‌ Sense Games

AI Limit is a lavish China-developed Soulslike highly reminiscent of Stellar Blade (and to a lesser degree, Code Vein). Set in the aftermath of environmental cataclysm and societal collapse, AI Limit takes place predominantly in the only remaining human city, which manages to hold at bay the mysterious seeping mud that has taken over the rest of the planet. Like Stellar Blade, the protagonist may look human but is actually not, so expect to enjoy some extrahuman superpowers as you explore the city, along with the usual array of weaponry and skill trees. It should keep you occupied while you wait for Stellar Blade's June PC release.

Karma: The Dark World

KARMA: The Dark World | Launch Trailer - YouTube KARMA: The Dark World | Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 27
Developer:‌ Pollard Studio LLC

Karma is a first-person narrative adventure set in East Germany in 1984, but it's an alternative take on the period. The shady Leviathan Corporation has society in a stranglehold, chiefly via harsh segregation rules, mind control, and psychedelic drugs. Protagonist Daniel McGovern is an investigator working for this corp, tasked with exploring the thoughts of crime suspects. And I mean that literally: you'll be inhabiting the surreal mindscapes of these often quite disturbed people, and that's presumably where the studio's professed love for David Lynch factors into it.

Inayah - Life after Gods

Inayah: Life After Gods Launch Trailer - Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 - YouTube Inayah: Life After Gods Launch Trailer - Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 28
Developers:‌ ExoGenesis Studios

Inayah: Life After Gods is an action-oriented metroidvania with colorful hand-drawn art. Protagonist Inayah is an orphan estranged from her tribe, so she must navigate the ruins of a long-collapsed hi-tech society in order to find them. The game hews closely to the tried-and-true metroidvania format, though Inayah boasts an impressive gauntlet that can shapeshift on-the-go into one of three weapon types: blades, flails or good ol' fists. There are upgrade trees galore, and more than 20 boss battles.

Spilled!

Spilled! Launch Trailer - YouTube Spilled! Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam page
Release:‌ March 27
Developer:‌ Lente

A pleasant lil' cosy game about cleaning toxic waste in waterways. As a boat, you'll navigate charming pixel art waterscapes hoovering up oil, herding plastic and stamping out fires. As you explore the eight areas you'll earn money, all the better to upgrade your boat. This one hour game is priced accordingly, and is the work of a developer who themselves live on a boat, and indeed, developed this game while boating.

Makai Agito

Makai Agito (RPG inspired by Megaten) - YouTube Makai Agito (RPG inspired by Megaten) - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 28
Developer:‌ Gumi Bytes, Dani Sugimoto-Lee

Makai Agito is very clearly indebted to the early Shin Megami Tensei dungeon crawlers, and since those games are hard to return to nowadays, a modern take is definitely welcome. Set in the small town of Mokumatsu, you're fighting against a force called the Arcane which, in true SMT style, has managed to corrale mythological beings into their service. What follows the usual mix of monster collecting, blobby first-person dungeon navigation, and turn-based combat.

