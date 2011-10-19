Popular

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 release date announced, shoot men from far away in March

Become the bane of enemy soldiers who can't quite take cover properly in Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2. City Interactive will bring their CryEngine 3 powered sniper sim to PC next March. It'll hit Europe on March 16, and the US on March 20. The in-game footage above is taken from Sniper's Gamescom showing, and feels a lot like Call of Duty 4's Chernobyl level, in which you spend a lot of time dressed as a bush, being told what to do by another man dressed as a bush. But imitating greenery is the second most exciting thing about being a sniper. The first is the feeling of god-like power as you hover your sights over a distant, unaware foe. Expect plenty of that come March 2012.

