Silverstone found a better way to implement RGB lighting into this compact case

A little over a year ago, Silverstone upgraded its compact Raven-Z chassis with RGB lighting, because that's what you do if you're a case maker—you add RGB lighting to everything. Now there's a new version that kicks things up a notch.

The new RVZ03-ARGB is almost exactly the same as the RVZ03 released last year, except the RGB light strip in the front has been replaced with an addressable RGB light strip. What this means is you can now control each individual LED—instead of using the same color, you can use multiple colors along the RGB light strip.

Stop the presses, right? This isn't exactly the biggest development to ever occur in the case space, but for anyone who is interested in a Raven case, be sure to look for the ARGB variant for more flexibility in controlling the lights.

Beyond the fancy lighting effects, the RVZ03-ARGB is a smaller case for mini-ITX motherboards. It measures 15.04 x (W) x 4.13 (H) x 13.78 (D) inches and can stand vertically or land down on its side.

The Raven supports full-size graphics cards up to 13 inches long. It can also accommodate up to three 2.5-inch solid state drives and a standard ATX power supply. For cooling, it comes a 120mm fan in the top and bottom, and has an additional 120mm fan slot in the bottom.

It's not clear when the new version will be available or how much it will cost. As a point of reference, the RVZ03 sells for $114.40 on both Amazon and Newegg.