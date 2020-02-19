Score a 27-inch 165Hz FreeSync gaming monitor for $250

Or get the Aorus CV27F 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $200 after rebate with this deal.

Deals come in too frequently to ever pay full price for a gaming monitor, and to drive that point home, check out the discount on this Aorus CV27F, a 27-inch 'frameless' gaming display with a 1500R curvature.

It's marked down to $299.99 on Newegg, which isn't anything special (it doesn't typically sell for its $349.99 list price). However, applying coupon code AFMCF27F at checkout knocks $50 off the cost, making this a noteworthy deal. And if you're willing to fuss with a mail-in-rebate, you can get another $50 back (in the form of a prepaid card), bringing the total cost down to $199.99. If there has to be a mail-in-rebate involved, this is the way to do it—offer a tantalizing discount up front, and treat the rebate as an added bonus.

The CV27F houses a VA panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. It's built for fast-action gaming, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (MPRT). It also boasts a wide color gamut—90 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, according to the specs, which is a distinct advantage over cheaper TN panels.

In addition, this is a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor. If you're wondering what that means, AMD recently simplified its FreeSync branding into three tiers. FreeSync Premium Pro is the highest one (formally known as FreeSync 2 HDR).

As part of that certification, the CV27F supports HDR content. Brightness checks in at 400 nits, so don't expect the same level of pop that a 1,000-nit monitor will deliver. Still, HDR support is there.

On top of it all, Aorus (Gigabyte's gaming brand) backs the monitor for three years, including a zero bright pixel policy for the first year of ownership.