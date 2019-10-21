Save over 50% on this very blue Logitech gaming headset at Walmart

Walmart has a great cheap gaming headset deal on the Logitech G233 Prodigy for only $29.99, marked way down from its usual $79.99 price tag.

The Logitech G233 Prodigy wired gaming headset is a good all-around headset that comes packed with a detachable microphone, mobile cable with controls, PC splitter with separate mic and headphone jacks, and a console cable with inline controls. It basically makes this headset compatible with just about anything that plays videogames.

Not a bad corded solution if you're looking for something on the cheap and don't mind losing out on DTS/Dolby surround sound. For $29.99, it could be a pretty good option if you're looking for an early stocking stuffer or need something to use while you save up for one of the best gaming headsets. Also, the sky blue on the headband and cups is very soothing and calming enough to prevent any heated gamer moments. Actually, that's a lie but the blue is nice.

