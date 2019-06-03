Pay just $600 for this entry-level i5 GeForce GTX 1060 gaming PC

If you want to dip a toe into the world of the best gaming PCs but are put off by the cost, Best Buy have a pre-built rig that may convince you to part with your cash. For a very affordable $599.99 , you can get a prebuilt iBuyPower desktop system fitted with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GBs of memory, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, and 1TB SATA hard drive. That’s a reduction of $250, making this quite the bargain—the original cost was $850. It’s one of the best budget gaming PC builds we’ve seen for a while, coming in at around $100 less than if you were to buy the components separately.

While it’s certainly not going to run the most demanding games on ultra mode, it will be able to handle the majority at mid-to-high settings and 1080p. Many modern releases don’t push far beyond that anyway, so this is enough to get you through the next couple of years just fine. You can always swap out parts as needed, too; there seems to be plenty of room within the case, itself a sleek design with RGB lighting on the front.

Speaking of upgrading, don’t forget to drop by our guide to making a great gaming PC build . It’ll give you all the tips you need to turn your rig into a gaming monster.